XFee Price Today

The live XFee (XFEE) price today is $ 16.52, with a 4.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current XFEE to USD conversion rate is $ 16.52 per XFEE.

XFee currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,120,687, with a circulating supply of 188.98K XFEE. During the last 24 hours, XFEE traded between $ 15.15 (low) and $ 18.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.21, while the all-time low was $ 1.82.

In short-term performance, XFEE moved -0.01% in the last hour and +50.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.12K.

XFee (XFEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.12M$ 3.12M $ 3.12M Volume (24H) $ 50.12K$ 50.12K $ 50.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.72M$ 14.72M $ 14.72M Circulation Supply 188.98K 188.98K 188.98K Total Supply 986,592.081515534 986,592.081515534 986,592.081515534

The current Market Cap of XFee is $ 3.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.12K. The circulating supply of XFEE is 188.98K, with a total supply of 986592.081515534. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.72M.