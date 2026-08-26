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The live XFee price today is 16.52 USD.XFEE market cap is 3,120,687 USD. Track real-time XFEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XFee price today is 16.52 USD.XFEE market cap is 3,120,687 USD. Track real-time XFEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XFEE Price Info

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XFee Price (XFEE)

Unlisted

1 XFEE to USD Live Price:

$16.52
$16.52$16.52
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
XFee (XFEE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:16:38 (UTC+8)

XFee Price Today

The live XFee (XFEE) price today is $ 16.52, with a 4.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current XFEE to USD conversion rate is $ 16.52 per XFEE.

XFee currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,120,687, with a circulating supply of 188.98K XFEE. During the last 24 hours, XFEE traded between $ 15.15 (low) and $ 18.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.21, while the all-time low was $ 1.82.

In short-term performance, XFEE moved -0.01% in the last hour and +50.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.12K.

XFee (XFEE) Market Information

$ 3.12M
$ 3.12M$ 3.12M

$ 50.12K
$ 50.12K$ 50.12K

$ 14.72M
$ 14.72M$ 14.72M

188.98K
188.98K 188.98K

986,592.081515534
986,592.081515534 986,592.081515534

The current Market Cap of XFee is $ 3.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.12K. The circulating supply of XFEE is 188.98K, with a total supply of 986592.081515534. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.72M.

XFee Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 15.15
$ 15.15$ 15.15
24H Low
$ 18.21
$ 18.21$ 18.21
24H High

$ 15.15
$ 15.15$ 15.15

$ 18.21
$ 18.21$ 18.21

$ 18.21
$ 18.21$ 18.21

$ 1.82
$ 1.82$ 1.82

-0.01%

+4.58%

+50.04%

+50.04%

Price Prediction for XFee

XFee (XFEE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XFEE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XFee (XFEE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of XFee could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price XFee will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XFEE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking XFee Price Prediction.

What is XFee (XFEE)

XFEE is the ecosystem token associated with the Xtrends platform, a Solana-based token launch and trading ecosystem focused on creator-driven digital assets. XFEE is designed as a deflationary ecosystem asset where revenue generated from platform activity—such as token launch fees and trading fees—is used to buy back and burn XFEE tokens. The project also includes a mining-based distribution model, allowing participants to acquire tokens over time through a network power system rather than relying solely on market purchases. XFEE functions as the economic value-capture layer of the broader Xtrends ecosystem, which includes token creation, staking infrastructure, and community trading tools.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About XFee

What is the current price of XFee?

XFee is priced at $16.52, shifting 4.58% today.

How fast is the XFEE community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect XFee's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is XFEE's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does XFEE compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $18.21 and ATL is $1.82, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 188975.29062514706 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XFee

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:16:38 (UTC+8)

XFee (XFEE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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