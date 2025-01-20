LiquidLaunch is the first native HyperEVM token & AI launchpad. The platform utilizes a built-in AMM protocol in order to trade tokens. These tokens can optionally choose: Bond to a decentralized exchange, continue trading indefinitely, or go to a Hyperliquid spot auction. The AI side of LiquidLaunch utilizes a custom built framework. The framework is a fully composable natural language model making it easy to hook into provided data sources, such as an API. AI is as strong as the data provided. LiquidLaunch takes a unique approach on the AI / token meta and is even building its own L2 known as the underlayer sidechain, to work with Hyperliquid's current L1.

