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The live MetaDAO price today is 6.52 USD.META market cap is 148,092,892 USD. Track real-time META to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MetaDAO price today is 6.52 USD.META market cap is 148,092,892 USD. Track real-time META to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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META Price Info

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MetaDAO Price (META)

Unlisted

1 META to USD Live Price:

$6.35
$6.35$6.35
-9.34%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MetaDAO (META) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:05:03 (UTC+8)

MetaDAO Price Today

The live MetaDAO (META) price today is $ 6.52, with a 3.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current META to USD conversion rate is $ 6.52 per META.

MetaDAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 148,092,892, with a circulating supply of 22.68M META. During the last 24 hours, META traded between $ 6.48 (low) and $ 8.12 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.84, while the all-time low was $ 0.724356.

In short-term performance, META moved -2.33% in the last hour and +41.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.12M.

MetaDAO (META) Market Information

$ 148.09M
$ 148.09M$ 148.09M

$ 46.12M
$ 46.12M$ 46.12M

$ 148.09M
$ 148.09M$ 148.09M

22.68M
22.68M 22.68M

22,684,693.485777
22,684,693.485777 22,684,693.485777

The current Market Cap of MetaDAO is $ 148.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.12M. The circulating supply of META is 22.68M, with a total supply of 22684693.485777. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 148.09M.

MetaDAO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 6.48
$ 6.48$ 6.48
24H Low
$ 8.12
$ 8.12$ 8.12
24H High

$ 6.48
$ 6.48$ 6.48

$ 8.12
$ 8.12$ 8.12

$ 10.84
$ 10.84$ 10.84

$ 0.724356
$ 0.724356$ 0.724356

-2.33%

-3.69%

+41.51%

+41.51%

Price Prediction for MetaDAO

MetaDAO (META) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of META in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MetaDAO (META) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MetaDAO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MetaDAO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for META price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MetaDAO Price Prediction.

What is MetaDAO (META)

MetaDAO is a fundraising and governance platform on Solana that uses futarchy, a model where decisions are made by market prices rather than direct voting. In MetaDAO’s system, holders of the native META token don’t vote with tokens; instead, they trade in conditional markets (decision markets) that determine whether a proposal passes or fails based on the token’s price outcome. This “let the markets decide” approach means that if traders believe a proposed action will increase the value of the META token, the market will reflect optimism and the proposal will pass; if the market anticipates a negative impact, the proposal will fail. The underlying thesis is that good decisions will drive the token’s price up, and bad decisions will drive it down, allowing the market’s collective intelligence to evaluate proposals automatically. This concept was originally described by economist Robin Hanson (“vote on values, but bet on beliefs”). MetaDAO implements this vision by using the DAO’s own token price as the objective metric, simplifying futarchy into a practical onchain governance system.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MetaDAO (META) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About MetaDAO

What is the current price of MetaDAO?

MetaDAO is trading at $6.52, experiencing a price movement of -3.69% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MetaDAO is $10.84, while the ATL is $0.724356. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of META today?

The market capitalization sits at $148092892, placing the asset at rank #201 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MetaDAO's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with META.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 22684693.485777 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MetaDAO fall under?

MetaDAO is part of the Launchpad classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact META's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables META to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetaDAO

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:05:03 (UTC+8)

MetaDAO (META) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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