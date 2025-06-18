E4C Price (E4C)
The live price of E4C (E4C) today is 0.00390659 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 420.76K USD. E4C to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key E4C Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- E4C price change within the day is -12.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 107.71M USD
During today, the price change of E4C to USD was $ -0.000539496915330637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of E4C to USD was $ -0.0007562533.
In the past 60 days, the price change of E4C to USD was $ +0.0001164148.
In the past 90 days, the price change of E4C to USD was $ -0.001924179120204529.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000539496915330637
|-12.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007562533
|-19.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001164148
|+2.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001924179120204529
|-33.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of E4C: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-12.13%
-17.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
E4C is a gaming ecosystem on Sui built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. Anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. E4C: Final Salvation is Ambrus Studio’s marquee title that aims to bring 100M users into web3. Highlights: E4C: Ludus is a beacon of Sui’s gaming ecosystem, built in collaboration with Mysten Labs. A formidable founding team boasting pedigrees from AAA studios and a proven track record of success within the MOBA genre. Sui’s first major game token launch with the entire protocol’s support behind it. A sustainable, long-term token flow, complemented by a robust token sink driven by genuine consumption demand from players. E4C: Final Salvation is the first web3 project with major web2 publishers on board, making E4C the first large web3 game with major traditional game publisher support. ~1M registered users across multiple platforms
Understanding the tokenomics of E4C (E4C) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about E4C token's extensive tokenomics now!
