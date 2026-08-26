Bitcoin Cats Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1CAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 1CAT.

Bitcoin Cats currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 343,345, with a circulating supply of 5.00B 1CAT. During the last 24 hours, 1CAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01262418, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 1CAT moved -0.08% in the last hour and +16.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 343.35K$ 343.35K $ 343.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 343.35K$ 343.35K $ 343.35K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cats is $ 343.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 1CAT is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 343.35K.