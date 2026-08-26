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The live Bitcoin Cats price today is 0 USD.1CAT market cap is 343,345 USD. Track real-time 1CAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bitcoin Cats price today is 0 USD.1CAT market cap is 343,345 USD. Track real-time 1CAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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1CAT Price Info

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1CAT Official Website

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1CAT Price Forecast

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Bitcoin Cats Price (1CAT)

Unlisted

1 1CAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00006839
$0.00006839$0.00006839
-3.36%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:26:25 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Cats Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1CAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 1CAT.

Bitcoin Cats currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 343,345, with a circulating supply of 5.00B 1CAT. During the last 24 hours, 1CAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01262418, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 1CAT moved -0.08% in the last hour and +16.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Market Information

$ 343.35K
$ 343.35K$ 343.35K

--
----

$ 343.35K
$ 343.35K$ 343.35K

5.00B
5.00B 5.00B

5,000,000,000.0
5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cats is $ 343.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 1CAT is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 343.35K.

Bitcoin Cats Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01262418
$ 0.01262418$ 0.01262418

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.08%

-3.76%

+16.02%

+16.02%

Price Prediction for Bitcoin Cats

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 1CAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bitcoin Cats could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Bitcoin Cats will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 1CAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bitcoin Cats Price Prediction.

What is Bitcoin Cats (1CAT)

Bitcoin Cats is a cross-chain entertainment ecosystem that bridges the Bitcoin and EVM networks via the 1CAT Chain. 1CAT Chain is a modular Bitcoin Layer2 compatible with EVM, utilizing $1CAT token and BTC as the gas. Bitcoin Cats ecosystem covers a wide range of products like Memes, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, AI, and VR & AR applications, all designed to provide users with a fast, engaging, and cost-effective financial and entertainment experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedEthereum EcosystemGaming (GameFi)

About Bitcoin Cats

What is Bitcoin Cats's current price?

Bitcoin Cats trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -3.76% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of 1CAT?

With a market cap of $343345, 1CAT is ranked #3915 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Bitcoin Cats generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of 1CAT?

There are 5000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Bitcoin Cats fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Bitcoin Cats compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.01262418, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence 1CAT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Cat-Themed,Gaming Platform category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does 1CAT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin Cats

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:26:25 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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