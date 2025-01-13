DEGA Price (DEGA)
The live price of DEGA (DEGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEGA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.82K USD
- DEGA price change within the day is -21.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DEGA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEGA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEGA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEGA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+208.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+307.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEGA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.05%
-21.39%
+302.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is DEGA? DEGA is an innovative platform that simplifies blockchain game development through advanced Web3 tools. Designed to empower creators of all skill levels, DEGA provides the technology to build and monetize games with ease, enabling anyone to transform their ideas into reality. DEGA's primary features include: DEGA Realms: A no-code game builder powered by AI, offering pre-built assets and intuitive design templates for rapid game development. DEGA Elements Collection: Fully-tradable ERC721 NFT tokens available across multiple blockchains, which yield $DEGA tokens that provide access to exclusive services and events within the DEGA Ecosystem. DEGA Studio: An integrated development environment with pre-built components, utilizing the ONE API framework for seamless Web3 development. Metachains: Elastic scaling solutions for handling peak transaction workloads or providing dedicated infrastructure for applications. dAuth: Simplifies wallet creation and management, offering multi-factor authentication and key recovery services.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
