Hyperbet by Virtuals Price Today

The live Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HBET.

Hyperbet by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,198, with a circulating supply of 507.79M HBET. During the last 24 hours, HBET traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HBET moved -- in the last hour and +10.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04.

Hyperbet by Virtuals (HBET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.20K$ 59.20K $ 59.20K Volume (24H) $ 1.04$ 1.04 $ 1.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.58K$ 116.58K $ 116.58K Circulation Supply 507.79M 507.79M 507.79M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hyperbet by Virtuals is $ 59.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04. The circulating supply of HBET is 507.79M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.58K.