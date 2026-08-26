WINR Protocol Price Today

The live WINR Protocol (WINR) price today is $ 0.00302863, with a 9.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current WINR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00302863 per WINR.

WINR Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,682,868, with a circulating supply of 886.24M WINR. During the last 24 hours, WINR traded between $ 0.00267737 (low) and $ 0.00305083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.147289, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WINR moved -0.34% in the last hour and -14.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.92K.

WINR Protocol (WINR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Volume (24H) $ 27.92K$ 27.92K $ 27.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Circulation Supply 886.24M 886.24M 886.24M Total Supply 886,239,942.5590059 886,239,942.5590059 886,239,942.5590059

The current Market Cap of WINR Protocol is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.92K. The circulating supply of WINR is 886.24M, with a total supply of 886239942.5590059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.68M.