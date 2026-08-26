BlockChip Price Today

The live BlockChip (BCP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BCP.

BlockChip currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 342,398, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BCP. During the last 24 hours, BCP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00113425, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BCP moved +0.01% in the last hour and -26.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 254.06.

BlockChip (BCP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 342.40K$ 342.40K $ 342.40K Volume (24H) $ 254.06$ 254.06 $ 254.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 342.40K$ 342.40K $ 342.40K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlockChip is $ 342.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 254.06. The circulating supply of BCP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 342.40K.