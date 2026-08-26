Stoked Price Today

The live Stoked (STK) price today is $ 0.06431, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06431 per STK.

Stoked currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,430,981, with a circulating supply of 100.00M STK. During the last 24 hours, STK traded between $ 0.062694 (low) and $ 0.064584 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.122067, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STK moved -0.17% in the last hour and +28.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.60K.

Stoked (STK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.43M$ 6.43M $ 6.43M Volume (24H) $ 9.60K$ 9.60K $ 9.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.43M$ 6.43M $ 6.43M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stoked is $ 6.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.60K. The circulating supply of STK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.43M.