What is today's price of BETTER (BETTER)?

The live price is $0.00200391, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BETTER are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BETTER is 659001939.9999999, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own BETTER?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BETTER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of BETTER today?

The market capitalization stands at $1320578, positioning BETTER at rank #2462 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BETTER being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of BETTER?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Base Ecosystem,Base Native,OpenServ Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.