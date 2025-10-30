BCGame Coin (BC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00907898 $ 0.00907898 $ 0.00907898 24H Low $ 0.00954953 $ 0.00954953 $ 0.00954953 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00907898$ 0.00907898 $ 0.00907898 24H High $ 0.00954953$ 0.00954953 $ 0.00954953 All Time High $ 0.01100698$ 0.01100698 $ 0.01100698 Lowest Price $ 0.00291432$ 0.00291432 $ 0.00291432 Price Change (1H) +0.42% Price Change (1D) +0.98% Price Change (7D) +2.00% Price Change (7D) +2.00%

BCGame Coin (BC) real-time price is $0.00931286. Over the past 24 hours, BC traded between a low of $ 0.00907898 and a high of $ 0.00954953, showing active market volatility. BC's all-time high price is $ 0.01100698, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291432.

In terms of short-term performance, BC has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, +0.98% over 24 hours, and +2.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BCGame Coin (BC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.02M$ 93.02M $ 93.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.02M$ 93.02M $ 93.02M Circulation Supply 9.99B 9.99B 9.99B Total Supply 9,989,726,097.39938 9,989,726,097.39938 9,989,726,097.39938

The current Market Cap of BCGame Coin is $ 93.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BC is 9.99B, with a total supply of 9989726097.39938. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.02M.