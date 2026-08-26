MasterBOT Price ($BOT)
The live MasterBOT ($BOT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current $BOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $BOT.
MasterBOT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 228,179, with a circulating supply of 999.81M $BOT. During the last 24 hours, $BOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03955195, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $BOT moved -0.59% in the last hour and +27.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.
The current Market Cap of MasterBOT is $ 228.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of $BOT is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999814575.457403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 228.18K.
-0.59%
-5.81%
+27.49%
+27.49%
In 2040, the price of MasterBOT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"MasterBOT" is a Web3 platform where a global community collaborates to train the sophisticated AI that will power the next generation of real-world robots. The project showcases the immense speed and efficiency of virtual simulation in solving the biggest bottleneck in robotics: AI training. The MVP Mechanism: The core of our launch product is a fully autonomous Unity simulation. A "Game Master" algorithm procedurally generates a unique, complex obstacle course each day. Three distinct AI "Training Strategies" are deployed in parallel to learn and solve the challenge, generating valuable data on AI learning. Our goal is to demonstrate a new paradigm for developing the brains of the billions of robots that will define the next economic boom.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is MasterBOT's current price?
MasterBOT trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -5.81% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of $BOT?
With a market cap of $228179, $BOT is ranked #4356 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does MasterBOT generate daily?
It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of $BOT?
There are 999814575.457403 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
MasterBOT fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.
How does MasterBOT compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is $0.03955195, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence $BOT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does $BOT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.