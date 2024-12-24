BoxBet Price (BXBT)
The live price of BoxBet (BXBT) today is 0.067116 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.27M USD. BXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BoxBet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 584.81 USD
- BoxBet price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 78.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BXBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BXBT price information.
During today, the price change of BoxBet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BoxBet to USD was $ -0.0178128414.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BoxBet to USD was $ +0.0185551309.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BoxBet to USD was $ +0.02149117942600237.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0178128414
|-26.54%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0185551309
|+27.65%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02149117942600237
|+47.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of BoxBet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.03%
-23.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BoxBet, a decentralized betting bot on Telegram, blends elements from Unibot and stake.com to create a unique, community-driven sports betting space. Central to its design is the BXBT token, functioning as a governance tool while maintaining a deflationary nature through a buy-and-burn approach. Specifically, 30% of projected revenue is dedicated to monthly buy-backs and burns of $BXBT, reinforcing user influence and the project's sustainable growth. Currently in live beta, BoxBet prioritizes user engagement and collective evolution in its development journey.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BXBT to AUD
A$0.1073856
|1 BXBT to GBP
￡0.05302164
|1 BXBT to EUR
€0.06443136
|1 BXBT to USD
$0.067116
|1 BXBT to MYR
RM0.30135084
|1 BXBT to TRY
₺2.3624832
|1 BXBT to JPY
¥10.5439236
|1 BXBT to RUB
₽6.79348152
|1 BXBT to INR
₹5.71022928
|1 BXBT to IDR
Rp1,082.51597748
|1 BXBT to PHP
₱3.9296418
|1 BXBT to EGP
￡E.3.42828528
|1 BXBT to BRL
R$0.41477688
|1 BXBT to CAD
C$0.09597588
|1 BXBT to BDT
৳8.02975824
|1 BXBT to NGN
₦103.89422568
|1 BXBT to UAH
₴2.82424128
|1 BXBT to VES
Bs3.422916
|1 BXBT to PKR
Rs18.72133704
|1 BXBT to KZT
₸35.04730404
|1 BXBT to THB
฿2.29939416
|1 BXBT to TWD
NT$2.1946932
|1 BXBT to CHF
Fr0.05973324
|1 BXBT to HKD
HK$0.52082016
|1 BXBT to MAD
.د.م0.67585812