SONE 가격 (SONE)
오늘 SONE (SONE)의 실시간 가격은 0.997562 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 479.07K USD 입니다. SONE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SONE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 13.56 USD
- SONE의 당일 가격 변동 +5.83%
- 유통 공급량 480.24K USD
MEXC에서 SONE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SONE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SONE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.054979.
지난 30일간 SONE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 SONE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 SONE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.054979
|+5.83%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
SONE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.12%
+5.83%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience. At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules: Lending and Borrowing: Our lending and borrowing protocol is the backbone of the Sake ecosystem. It offers a diverse range of assets and provides the main source of liquidity that drives the rest of the protocol. It also implements solutions such as E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency. Overcollateralized Stablecoin: The second piece of the puzzle is our overcollateralized stablecoin, securely backed by yield-bearing tokens of the lending protocol. This stablecoin offers not only a reliable store of value but also extreme composability, enabling users to generate superior returns across our partner protocols. Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS): Sake Finance's leveraged liquidity strategies offer an effortless way to leverage your assets, utilizing the liquidity and versatility of our lending, borrowing, and stablecoin. Powered by an innovative isolated smart contract design, these strategies offer users customizability while minimizing the complexity—perfect for both DeFi novices and veterans alike. The New Era of DeFi: Modular Integration The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
|1 SONE에서 AUD
A$1.58612358
|1 SONE에서 GBP
￡0.80802522
|1 SONE에서 EUR
€0.95765952
|1 SONE에서 USD
$0.997562
|1 SONE에서 MYR
RM4.4391509
|1 SONE에서 TRY
₺35.54313406
|1 SONE에서 JPY
¥155.26054968
|1 SONE에서 RUB
₽99.257419
|1 SONE에서 INR
₹86.30906424
|1 SONE에서 IDR
Rp16,353.47279328
|1 SONE에서 PHP
₱58.36735262
|1 SONE에서 EGP
￡E.50.1773686
|1 SONE에서 BRL
R$6.00532324
|1 SONE에서 CAD
C$1.42651366
|1 SONE에서 BDT
৳120.79478258
|1 SONE에서 NGN
₦1,546.60017356
|1 SONE에서 UAH
₴42.02728706
|1 SONE에서 VES
Bs54.86591
|1 SONE에서 PKR
Rs276.63391822
|1 SONE에서 KZT
₸519.8295582
|1 SONE에서 THB
฿33.84727866
|1 SONE에서 TWD
NT$32.68013112
|1 SONE에서 CHF
Fr0.8978058
|1 SONE에서 HKD
HK$7.76103236
|1 SONE에서 MAD
.د.م9.95566876