SONE Price (SONE)
The live price of SONE (SONE) today is 0.999701 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 480.10K USD. SONE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SONE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.77K USD
- SONE price change within the day is +6.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 480.24K USD
Get real-time price updates of the SONE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SONE price information.
During today, the price change of SONE to USD was $ +0.060002.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SONE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SONE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SONE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.060002
|+6.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SONE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.78%
+6.39%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience. At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules: Lending and Borrowing: Our lending and borrowing protocol is the backbone of the Sake ecosystem. It offers a diverse range of assets and provides the main source of liquidity that drives the rest of the protocol. It also implements solutions such as E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency. Overcollateralized Stablecoin: The second piece of the puzzle is our overcollateralized stablecoin, securely backed by yield-bearing tokens of the lending protocol. This stablecoin offers not only a reliable store of value but also extreme composability, enabling users to generate superior returns across our partner protocols. Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS): Sake Finance's leveraged liquidity strategies offer an effortless way to leverage your assets, utilizing the liquidity and versatility of our lending, borrowing, and stablecoin. Powered by an innovative isolated smart contract design, these strategies offer users customizability while minimizing the complexity—perfect for both DeFi novices and veterans alike. The New Era of DeFi: Modular Integration The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SONE to AUD
A$1.58952459
|1 SONE to GBP
￡0.80975781
|1 SONE to EUR
€0.95971296
|1 SONE to USD
$0.999701
|1 SONE to MYR
RM4.43867244
|1 SONE to TRY
₺35.63934065
|1 SONE to JPY
¥155.83339188
|1 SONE to RUB
₽98.58051561
|1 SONE to INR
₹86.46413949
|1 SONE to IDR
Rp16,124.20742003
|1 SONE to PHP
₱58.44252046
|1 SONE to EGP
￡E.50.2849603
|1 SONE to BRL
R$6.01820002
|1 SONE to CAD
C$1.42957243
|1 SONE to BDT
৳121.05379409
|1 SONE to NGN
₦1,549.91643638
|1 SONE to UAH
₴42.11740313
|1 SONE to VES
Bs54.983555
|1 SONE to PKR
Rs277.22708431
|1 SONE to KZT
₸520.9441911
|1 SONE to THB
฿33.81988483
|1 SONE to TWD
NT$32.77019878
|1 SONE to CHF
Fr0.8997309
|1 SONE to HKD
HK$7.77767378
|1 SONE to MAD
.د.م9.97701598