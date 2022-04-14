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Top Soneium Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Soneium Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,042.78
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.428
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
4
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
5
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.114774
-0.22%
-0.05%
+26.67%
$ 73.47M
$ 21.50M
6
$ 0.005516
-0.83%
+0.79%
+17.05%
$ 48.07M
$ 10.41M
7
Startale USD
Startale USD
USDSC
$ 1.001
+0.10%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.79M
$ 38.90K
8
Kyo
Kyo
KYO
$ 0.01660681
+0.06%
+0.00%
+2.25%
$ 2.71M
$ 1.30M
9
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SSUPERUSD
$ 1.087
-0.64%
-0.00%
+1.30%
$ 1.43M
$ 200.14
10
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 1.08M
$ 41.36K
11
Resolv USR
Resolv USR
USR
$ 0.117861
0.00%
-0.03%
-4.76%
$ 954.48K
$ 300.32
12
Neemo Staked Astar
Neemo Staked Astar
NSASTR
$ 0.00467872
+0.05%
+0.02%
+18.64%
$ 949.54K
$ 1.06
13
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999925
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 784.98K
$ 1.17M
14
Resolv wstUSR
Resolv wstUSR
WSTUSR
$ 0.290641
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 535.24K
$ 46.45
15
SONE
SONE
SONE
$ 1.003
-0.69%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 481.83K
$ 8.72
16
Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter
Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter
SOLVBTC.JUP
$ 62,289
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 445.75K
$ 291.51
17
Yay StakeStone Ether
Yay StakeStone Ether
YAYSTONE
$ 2,608.89
+0.13%
--
+30.66%
$ 417.38K
$ 150.76
18
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
RLP
$ 0.142036
0.00%
-0.04%
-4.31%
$ 229.47K
$ 91.94
19
Arcas
Arcas
ARCAS
$ 0.0032364
0.00%
--
+13.84%
$ 224.71K
$ 39.99
20
Wrapped stASTR
Wrapped stASTR
WSTASTR
$ 0.0062367
-1.02%
+0.01%
+17.90%
$ 173.24K
$ 201.25
21
Bonsai Coin
Bonsai Coin
BONSAICOIN
$ 4.156E-9
0.00%
-0.30%
-14.99%
$ 70.76K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Soneium Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Soneium Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $17.41B.
What is the best-performing Soneium Ecosystem token right now?
Among Soneium Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ASTR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Soneium Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Soneium Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Soneium Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, SOLVBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Soneium Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Soneium Ecosystem tokens is approximately $17.41B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Soneium Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.