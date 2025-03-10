Pharaohs 가격 (PHRZ)
오늘 Pharaohs (PHRZ)의 실시간 가격은 0.00054548 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.92M USD 입니다. PHRZ에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pharaohs 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 46.15K USD
- Pharaohs의 당일 가격 변동 -6.24%
- 유통 공급량 3.51B USD
MEXC에서 PHRZ에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PHRZ 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pharaohs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Pharaohs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Pharaohs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Pharaohs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.24%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Pharaohs 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.58%
-6.24%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Building a foundation with community and delivering a utility that provides a deflationary mechanism that improves sustainability of token value overall and drives development of game which provides the ultimate utility and provides another shape for the future of the project in playable web3 game where comes with rewards to the investors and the players The purpose is building community together can shape and attract investors Unlike other projects we intend to develop and deliver high quality web3 game that is realistic and playable and still to be accessible for free use and making the play exceptional experience that provides educational content and entertaining at the same time while the time spent on game can be rewarding in game tokens which future can be exchanged to main project token and turned into value The time spent on game will be well spent Unlike other games we want it to be eye candy And still not simple to play For first chapter we think to create as like “ pharaoh return to life in his chamber in a pyramid and he has to get out Chamber is like type escape room with complexe puzzle And inside the pyramid is maze of diverse rooms which are providing first chapter of the game Each room player pay in token to play limited round If successful can earn rewards or clam airdrop This we still shape it entirely
|1 PHRZ에서 AUD
A$0.0008618584
|1 PHRZ에서 GBP
￡0.0004200196
|1 PHRZ에서 EUR
€0.0005018416
|1 PHRZ에서 USD
$0.00054548
|1 PHRZ에서 MYR
RM0.0024055668
|1 PHRZ에서 TRY
₺0.0199209296
|1 PHRZ에서 JPY
¥0.0805728508
|1 PHRZ에서 RUB
₽0.0485695392
|1 PHRZ에서 INR
₹0.0475767656
|1 PHRZ에서 IDR
Rp8.9422936512
|1 PHRZ에서 PHP
₱0.0312887328
|1 PHRZ에서 EGP
￡E.0.0276231072
|1 PHRZ에서 BRL
R$0.003163784
|1 PHRZ에서 CAD
C$0.0007800364
|1 PHRZ에서 BDT
৳0.0662540008
|1 PHRZ에서 NGN
₦0.825229418
|1 PHRZ에서 UAH
₴0.022473776
|1 PHRZ에서 VES
Bs0.03491072
|1 PHRZ에서 PKR
Rs0.1526634876
|1 PHRZ에서 KZT
₸0.2676506716
|1 PHRZ에서 THB
฿0.0184263144
|1 PHRZ에서 TWD
NT$0.0179299276
|1 PHRZ에서 CHF
Fr0.0004745676
|1 PHRZ에서 HKD
HK$0.0042329248
|1 PHRZ에서 MAD
.د.م0.0053020656
|1 PHRZ에서 MXN
$0.0110568796