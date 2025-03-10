Pharaohs(PHRZ)이란?

Building a foundation with community and delivering a utility that provides a deflationary mechanism that improves sustainability of token value overall and drives development of game which provides the ultimate utility and provides another shape for the future of the project in playable web3 game where comes with rewards to the investors and the players The purpose is building community together can shape and attract investors Unlike other projects we intend to develop and deliver high quality web3 game that is realistic and playable and still to be accessible for free use and making the play exceptional experience that provides educational content and entertaining at the same time while the time spent on game can be rewarding in game tokens which future can be exchanged to main project token and turned into value The time spent on game will be well spent Unlike other games we want it to be eye candy And still not simple to play For first chapter we think to create as like “ pharaoh return to life in his chamber in a pyramid and he has to get out Chamber is like type escape room with complexe puzzle And inside the pyramid is maze of diverse rooms which are providing first chapter of the game Each room player pay in token to play limited round If successful can earn rewards or clam airdrop This we still shape it entirely

Pharaohs (PHRZ) 리소스 백서 공식 웹사이트