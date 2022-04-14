Pharaohs (PHRZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pharaohs (PHRZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pharaohs (PHRZ) Information Pharaohs (PHRZ) is a community-driven crypto project built on the Solana blockchain, offering a deflationary token mechanism to drive long-term value. The project blends accessibility, value growth, and decentralized engagement, with a focus on organic community expansion. It features a high-quality Web3 game where players solve complex puzzles in an immersive pharaoh-themed environment. The game is free to play, offering in-game rewards that can be exchanged for the main token, PHRZ. As the community grows, the token's value rises, incentivizing early adoption and long-term loyalty. Combining fun, education, and tangible utility, Pharaohs aims to deliver a unique experience with sustainable growth for both players and investors. Official Website: https://phrz.io Whitepaper: https://phrz.io/Pharaohs_Whitepaper.pdf Buy PHRZ Now!

Pharaohs (PHRZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pharaohs (PHRZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.21K $ 42.21K $ 42.21K Total Supply: $ 6.40B $ 6.40B $ 6.40B Circulating Supply: $ 4.25B $ 4.25B $ 4.25B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63.55K $ 63.55K $ 63.55K All-Time High: $ 0.00064065 $ 0.00064065 $ 0.00064065 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000683 $ 0.00000683 $ 0.00000683 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Pharaohs (PHRZ) price

Pharaohs (PHRZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pharaohs (PHRZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHRZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHRZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHRZ's tokenomics, explore PHRZ token's live price!

