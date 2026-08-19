Skill Stacker Price Today

The live Skill Stacker (STKR) price today is $ 0.00198758, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00198758 per STKR.

Skill Stacker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,896,008, with a circulating supply of 953.93M STKR. During the last 24 hours, STKR traded between $ 0.00195349 (low) and $ 0.00203448 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00227073, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STKR moved +0.23% in the last hour and +2.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.01K.

Skill Stacker (STKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Volume (24H) $ 2.01K$ 2.01K $ 2.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Circulation Supply 953.93M 953.93M 953.93M Total Supply 953,931,012.177267 953,931,012.177267 953,931,012.177267

The current Market Cap of Skill Stacker is $ 1.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.01K. The circulating supply of STKR is 953.93M, with a total supply of 953931012.177267. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.90M.