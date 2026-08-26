Skill Stacker Price Today

The live Skill Stacker (STKR) price today is $ 0.00274461, with a 4.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00274461 per STKR.

Skill Stacker currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,618,527, with a circulating supply of 953.93M STKR. During the last 24 hours, STKR traded between $ 0.00270407 (low) and $ 0.00284713 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00289966, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STKR moved -0.17% in the last hour and +36.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.15K.

Skill Stacker (STKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.62M$ 2.62M $ 2.62M Volume (24H) $ 1.15K$ 1.15K $ 1.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.62M$ 2.62M $ 2.62M Circulation Supply 953.93M 953.93M 953.93M Total Supply 953,930,662.764649 953,930,662.764649 953,930,662.764649

The current Market Cap of Skill Stacker is $ 2.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.15K. The circulating supply of STKR is 953.93M, with a total supply of 953930662.764649. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.62M.