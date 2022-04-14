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Top Education Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Education sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003397
+0.50%
-2.08%
+9.38%
$ 33.73M
$ 1.65B
2
EDU Coin
EDU Coin
EDU
$ 0.04095
+0.66%
-2.16%
+9.24%
$ 31.87M
$ 1.43M
3
ViFoxCoin
ViFoxCoin
VFX
$ 1.098
+0.09%
-0.01%
+6.91%
$ 10.89M
$ 1.03K
4
FORT Token
FORT Token
FRT
$ 7.92
+0.38%
-0.02%
-4.58%
$ 3.93M
$ 12.59K
5
Skill Stacker
Skill Stacker
STKR
$ 0.00274259
+0.75%
-0.04%
+20.63%
$ 2.62M
$ 516.95
6
XIIID
XIIID
XIIID
$ 0.00357585
+0.44%
-0.04%
+9.03%
$ 2.48M
$ 15.79K
7
EDUM
EDUM
EDUM
$ 0.060788
0.00%
0.00%
+0.83%
$ 2.41M
$ 2.67K
8
Kohenoor
Kohenoor
KEN
$ 41.28
0.00%
+0.01%
+9.00%
$ 1.24M
$ 1.10K
9
Sage by Virtuals
Sage by Virtuals
SAGE
$ 0.00038435
+0.99%
-0.06%
+27.08%
$ 384.35K
$ 27.89
10
EvidenZ
EvidenZ
BCDT
$ 0.01089101
0.00%
--
+1.29%
$ 375.11K
$ 5.92
11
Lucrar
Lucrar
LCR
$ 0.134408
+0.18%
-0.02%
+11.47%
$ 364.11K
$ 800.63
12
Edu3Labs
Edu3Labs
NFE
$ 0.00066002
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.89%
$ 247.89K
$ 2.76K
13
roule token
roule token
ROUL
$ 0.00294068
0.00%
--
+17.59%
$ 213.59K
$ 6.95
14
99 Bitcoins
99 Bitcoins
99BTC
$ 2.46E-6
0.00%
-2.08%
+29.47%
$ 162.54K
--
15
Chain Talk Daily
Chain Talk Daily
CTD
$ 3.39E-5
0.00%
-2.50%
+1.65%
$ 33.90K
--
16
GITHOOK
GITHOOK
GITHOOK
$ 2.75466E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+27.39%
$ 27.55K
--
17
Lead Ai
Lead Ai
LAI
$ 4.445E-5
-0.87%
-3.99%
+6.95%
$ 17.78K
--
18
Africa Kids Token
Africa Kids Token
AKIDS
$ 1.629E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+13.05%
$ 16.23K
--
19
UDAO
UDAO
UDAO
$ 0.06939
+0.12%
-2.12%
+3.92%
--
$ 160.72K
20
Brainedge
Brainedge
LEARN
$ 0.010128
+0.48%
-4.53%
-6.37%
--
$ 843.31K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Education tokens and why are they popular?
Education tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $91.00M.
What is the best-performing Education token right now?
Among Education tokens tracked on MEXC, KEN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Education tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Education tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Education tokens include WIN, EDU, VFX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Education category?
The combined market capitalization of all Education tokens is approximately $91.00M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Education sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.