What is Pear Protocol about?

Pear Protocol is the home of pair trading. It allows users to enter long-short 'pair-trades' with leverage, on-chain, in one click. For example, if you think Solana will outperform Cardano, you can long the SOL/ADA pair on Pear, chart it effortlessly, easily view and manage your risk, and then share your position with your community. All positions only require stablecoins (USDC) as collateral, and up to 60x leverage is available on some pairs.

What is the current price of Pear Protocol?

Pear Protocol is trading at £0.0108420707465578275000, representing a price movement of 2.13% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does PEAR compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 2.13% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If PEAR is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Pear Protocol performing compared to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Perpetuals,Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Perpetuals,Arbitrum Ecosystem segment, PEAR demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Pear Protocol's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £5250485.23356359415000 positions PEAR at rank #1303, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.0106003799174051925000 to £0.0108431247809759070000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is PEAR trading?

Pear Protocol has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact PEAR's valuation?

With 484257249.4454177 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.