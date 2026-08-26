Pear Protocol Price Today

The live Pear Protocol (PEAR) price today is $ 0.0150753, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0150753 per PEAR.

Pear Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,341,351, with a circulating supply of 486.98M PEAR. During the last 24 hours, PEAR traded between $ 0.01448912 (low) and $ 0.01507597 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.092685, while the all-time low was $ 0.00497174.

In short-term performance, PEAR moved +0.00% in the last hour and +4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.27K.

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.34M$ 7.34M $ 7.34M Volume (24H) $ 9.27K$ 9.27K $ 9.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.85M$ 12.85M $ 12.85M Circulation Supply 486.98M 486.98M 486.98M Total Supply 852,219,528.0 852,219,528.0 852,219,528.0

The current Market Cap of Pear Protocol is $ 7.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.27K. The circulating supply of PEAR is 486.98M, with a total supply of 852219528.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.85M.