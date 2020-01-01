توكنوميكس ONYXCOIN (XCN)
معلومات ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
توكنوميكس ONYXCOIN (XCN) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار ONYXCOIN (XCN)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق ONYXCOIN (XCN)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن XCN وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
After a comprehensive search across available datasets and sources, there is currently no detailed, source-verified information available regarding the token economics of Onyxcoin (NYXCOIN). Specifically, the following aspects could not be found:
- Issuance Mechanism: No data on how Onyxcoin is minted or distributed at genesis or over time.
- Allocation Mechanism: No official breakdown of token allocations to team, investors, community, ecosystem, or other categories.
- Usage and Incentive Mechanism: No published details on how the token is intended to be used within the ecosystem, nor on incentive structures for holders or participants.
- Locking Mechanism: No information on whether tokens are subject to vesting, lockups, or other restrictions.
- Unlocking Time: No unlock schedule or vesting timeline is available.
Table: Onyxcoin Token Economics Overview
|Aspect
|Information Available?
|Details/Notes
|Issuance Mechanism
|❌
|No data found
|Allocation Mechanism
|❌
|No data found
|Usage/Incentive
|❌
|No data found
|Locking Mechanism
|❌
|No data found
|Unlocking Time
|❌
|No data found
Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of public, verifiable information on Onyxcoin’s token economics is a significant gap. For investors, users, and ecosystem participants, understanding these mechanisms is critical for assessing the project’s sustainability, fairness, and long-term value proposition.
- Risks: Lack of clarity on token supply, allocation, and unlock schedules can increase risks of unexpected dilution, centralization, or market volatility.
- Best Practices: Leading projects typically publish detailed tokenomics, including issuance, allocation, vesting, and usage, to foster trust and informed participation.
Recommendations
- For Project Teams: It is highly recommended to publish a comprehensive tokenomics document, including all the mechanisms outlined above, to enhance transparency and community trust.
- For Users/Investors: Exercise caution and seek direct clarification from official Onyxcoin channels or documentation before making any investment or participation decisions.
If new or official information becomes available, a detailed breakdown can be provided. For now, the lack of data precludes a more in-depth or nuanced analysis.
توكنوميكس ONYXCOIN (XCN): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس ONYXCOIN (XCN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن XCN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن XCN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس XCN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن XCN!
تاريخ سعر ONYXCOIN (XCN)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار XCN المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر XCN
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه XCN؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار XCN الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
