WiFi Map 價格 (WIFI)
今天 WiFi Map (WIFI) 的實時價格爲 0.02633871 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 14.08M USD。WIFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WiFi Map 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 694.01K USD
- WiFi Map 當天價格變化爲 -7.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 529.64M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WIFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WIFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，WiFi Map 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00207486943881537。
在過去30天內，WiFi Map 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0035087165。
在過去60天內，WiFi Map 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003855618。
在過去90天內，WiFi Map 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00116686833745775。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00207486943881537
|-7.30%
|30天
|$ +0.0035087165
|+13.32%
|60天
|$ +0.0003855618
|+1.46%
|90天
|$ -0.00116686833745775
|-4.24%
WiFi Map 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.09%
-7.30%
-24.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WiFi Map is a super app with the core asset of a community-driven decentralized wireless network that incorporates a database of 4.5 billion WiFi hotspots. We have achieved great success in Web2 space, reaching 150,000,000 million users, MAU 3,000,000 million and DAU 300,000 users, and are now ready to revolutionize the Web3 space with the vision of becoming a global virtual network operator. We are a live product that is on the market already for 8 years. More details on the App: - $WIFI and in-app wallet. An ERC-20 token on the Polygon network and the currency underpinning the entire WiFi Map ecosystem. $WIFI will be stored on the proprietary in-app wallet as well as third-party wallets. There will be a 20%-40% discount available for redeeming services via the token inside the app, in addition to lockup and staking rewards. Furthermore, the tokenization of the platform will bring redeemable rewards for those who rise up through the ranks of the leaderboard and create further incentives for community members to contribute to the platform by adding hotspots, verifying credentials and running speed tests. - Participate-to-earn: earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests - Beneficial terms for partner services: enjoy special terms when accessing partner services including power banks. - Tripping: leave $WIFI tokens as a gesture of thanks to the person who added your favorite hotspot. - eSIM cashback: when you purchase eSIM data, you’ll receive 3–5% instant cashback in $WIFI tokens. When you redeem $WIFI tokens for eSIM data, you’ll receive a 15–20% token cashback reward. - Hold-to-earn: hold $WIFI in your in-app wallet to earn eSIM data. - WiFi Map DAO: 10% of all redeemed $WIFI flows into a DAO, where the WiFi Map community can decide on the best way to grow the ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 WIFI 兌換 AUD
A$0.0418785489
|1 WIFI 兌換 GBP
￡0.0208075809
|1 WIFI 兌換 EUR
€0.0252851616
|1 WIFI 兌換 USD
$0.02633871
|1 WIFI 兌換 MYR
RM0.118524195
|1 WIFI 兌換 TRY
₺0.9242253339
|1 WIFI 兌換 JPY
¥4.1386015023
|1 WIFI 兌換 RUB
₽2.71288713
|1 WIFI 兌換 INR
₹2.2411608339
|1 WIFI 兌換 IDR
Rp431.7820620624
|1 WIFI 兌換 PHP
₱1.5553008255
|1 WIFI 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.3403769519
|1 WIFI 兌換 BRL
R$0.1625098407
|1 WIFI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0376643553
|1 WIFI 兌換 BDT
৳3.1477392321
|1 WIFI 兌換 NGN
₦40.8984855009
|1 WIFI 兌換 UAH
₴1.1056990458
|1 WIFI 兌換 VES
Bs1.3169355
|1 WIFI 兌換 PKR
Rs7.3303263801
|1 WIFI 兌換 KZT
₸13.8186042015
|1 WIFI 兌換 THB
฿0.9092122692
|1 WIFI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.8596954944
|1 WIFI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0234414519
|1 WIFI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2046517767
|1 WIFI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2641772613