tBTC 價格 (TBTC)
今天 tBTC (TBTC) 的實時價格爲 101,989 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 470.49M USD。TBTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
tBTC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.35M USD
- tBTC 當天價格變化爲 -2.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 4.62K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TBTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TBTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，tBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -2,332.7526007701。
在過去30天內，tBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +12,152.4177038000。
在過去60天內，tBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +50,286.0028148000。
在過去90天內，tBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +39,376.41780787403。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -2,332.7526007701
|-2.23%
|30天
|$ +12,152.4177038000
|+11.92%
|60天
|$ +50,286.0028148000
|+49.31%
|90天
|$ +39,376.41780787403
|+62.89%
tBTC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.22%
-2.23%
+1.27%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is tBTC? tBTC allows you to unlock your Bitcoin’s value to borrow and lend, mint stablecoins, provide liquidity, and much more. tBTC is a decentralized wrapped Bitcoin that is 1:1 backed by main-net BTC. Existing solutions bringing Bitcoin to Ethereum require you to send your Bitcoin to an intermediary, who then issues you an Ethereum token representing your original asset. This centralized model requires you to trust a third party and is prone to censorship, sacrificing Bitcoin's promise of secure, permissionless decentralization. How does tBTC solve this issue? Instead of centralized intermediaries, tBTC uses a randomly selected group of operators running nodes on the Threshold Network to secure deposited Bitcoin through threshold cryptography. That means tBTC requires a threshold majority agreement before operators perform any action with your Bitcoin. By rotating the selection of operators weekly, tBTC protects against any individual or group of operators colluding to fraudulently seize the underlying deposits. By relying on an honest-majority-assumption, we can calculate the likelihood any wallet comprised of a quorum of dishonest operators. An insurance backstop (the coverage pools), serves as an emergency fallback in the event a wallet is compromised. What is Threshold Network? Threshold.network stems from the merger of NuCypher and Keep networks into a single decentralized network — it delivers a suite of threshold cryptography services for web3 applications through a decentralized network of staking nodes. The whole community is governed by a DAO. Flagship services of Threshold Network include Threshold Access Control (TACo) – which enables end-to-end encrypted data sharing and communication without the need to trust a centralized authority, tBTC v2 - the only decentralized and permissionless Bitcoin-to-Ethereum asset bridge and thUSD - an overcollateralized and decentralized USD stablecoin that uses both ETH and tBTC as collateral.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TBTC 兌換 AUD
A$162,162.51
|1 TBTC 兌換 GBP
￡80,571.31
|1 TBTC 兌換 EUR
€97,909.44
|1 TBTC 兌換 USD
$101,989
|1 TBTC 兌換 MYR
RM458,950.5
|1 TBTC 兌換 TRY
₺3,576,754.23
|1 TBTC 兌換 JPY
¥16,010,233.22
|1 TBTC 兌換 RUB
₽10,575,239.41
|1 TBTC 兌換 INR
₹8,679,263.9
|1 TBTC 兌換 IDR
Rp1,671,950,552.16
|1 TBTC 兌換 PHP
₱6,023,470.34
|1 TBTC 兌換 EGP
￡E.5,192,259.99
|1 TBTC 兌換 BRL
R$630,292.02
|1 TBTC 兌換 CAD
C$145,844.27
|1 TBTC 兌換 BDT
৳12,188,705.39
|1 TBTC 兌換 NGN
₦158,367,499.31
|1 TBTC 兌換 UAH
₴4,281,498.22
|1 TBTC 兌換 VES
Bs5,099,450
|1 TBTC 兌換 PKR
Rs28,384,558.59
|1 TBTC 兌換 KZT
₸53,508,528.85
|1 TBTC 兌換 THB
฿3,522,700.06
|1 TBTC 兌換 TWD
NT$3,327,901.07
|1 TBTC 兌換 CHF
Fr90,770.21
|1 TBTC 兌換 HKD
HK$792,454.53
|1 TBTC 兌換 MAD
.د.م1,022,949.67