StormX 價格 (STMX)
今天 StormX (STMX) 的實時價格爲 0.00638774 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 70.23M USD。STMX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
StormX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.17M USD
- StormX 當天價格變化爲 -5.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 11.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STMX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STMX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，StormX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000397899135033397。
在過去30天內，StormX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011906070。
在過去60天內，StormX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0007171413。
在過去90天內，StormX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000059312519360146。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000397899135033397
|-5.86%
|30天
|$ -0.0011906070
|-18.63%
|60天
|$ +0.0007171413
|+11.23%
|90天
|$ -0.000059312519360146
|-0.91%
StormX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.93%
-5.86%
-18.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017. The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin. Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers. Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20). Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
|1 STMX 兌換 AUD
A$0.0101565066
|1 STMX 兌換 GBP
￡0.0050463146
|1 STMX 兌換 EUR
€0.0061322304
|1 STMX 兌換 USD
$0.00638774
|1 STMX 兌換 MYR
RM0.02874483
|1 STMX 兌換 TRY
₺0.2240180418
|1 STMX 兌換 JPY
¥1.0027474252
|1 STMX 兌換 RUB
₽0.662408638
|1 STMX 兌換 INR
₹0.5436605514
|1 STMX 兌換 IDR
Rp104.7170324256
|1 STMX 兌換 PHP
₱0.3772599244
|1 STMX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3252637208
|1 STMX 兌換 BRL
R$0.0394762332
|1 STMX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0091344682
|1 STMX 兌換 BDT
৳0.7633988074
|1 STMX 兌換 NGN
₦9.9188187946
|1 STMX 兌換 UAH
₴0.2681573252
|1 STMX 兌換 VES
Bs0.319387
|1 STMX 兌換 PKR
Rs1.7777719194
|1 STMX 兌換 KZT
₸3.351327791
|1 STMX 兌換 THB
฿0.2206325396
|1 STMX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2083680788
|1 STMX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0056850886
|1 STMX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0496327398
|1 STMX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0640690322