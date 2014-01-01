StormX（STMX）代幣經濟學
StormX（STMX）資訊
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017.
The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin.
Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers.
Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20).
Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
StormX（STMX）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 StormX（STMX）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
StormX（STMX）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 StormX（STMX）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 STMX 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
STMX 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 STMX 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 STMX 代幣的實時價格吧！
STMX 價格預測
想知道 STMX 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 STMX 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。