Shyft Network 價格 (SHFT)
今天 Shyft Network (SHFT) 的實時價格爲 0.00129269 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.90M USD。SHFT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Shyft Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.15K USD
- Shyft Network 當天價格變化爲 -9.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.24B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SHFT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SHFT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Shyft Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000132384790838521。
在過去30天內，Shyft Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0010421726。
在過去60天內，Shyft Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001867505。
在過去90天內，Shyft Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00294395337149089。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000132384790838521
|-9.28%
|30天
|$ +0.0010421726
|+80.62%
|60天
|$ -0.0001867505
|-14.44%
|90天
|$ -0.00294395337149089
|-69.48%
Shyft Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.30%
-9.28%
+9.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Shyft Network is a public blockchain protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and permissioned and permissionless networks. By facilitating bridging across siloed datasets, Shyft allows for layering of context on top of data, ultimately turning raw data into meaningful information. Shyft Network is developing regulatory-compliant tools for Decentralized Finance that bridge the gap for centralized and decentralized organizations to ease their entry into the blockchain space. The goal is to aid mainstream financial institutions venture into DeFi and participate in a compliant manner. By lowering risk and exposure to money laundering, the Shyft Network could open up the crypto industry to large capital inflows and, potentially, millions of users from the mainstream markets. Additionally, Shyft Network has been developing identity solutions that help centralized and decentralized applications become compliant with existing regulations. In this regard, they have partnered with various other entities in the space, notably virtual asset services providers (VASPs) who must comply with the FATF Travel Rule. Veriscope, Shyft Network’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance, has been applauded for its ability to bring together some of the most prominent liquidity providers in the space and to accelerate the potential mass adoption of decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 in Bridgetown Barbados, Shyft Network was built by a group of founders that have collectively launched several successful companies in the ecosystem since as early as 2012. The Shyft Network core team is responsible for technical development of the network architecture, establishment of use cases for the network and for the SHFT token, and guiding the vision for network growth and development.
