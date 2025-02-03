ShibaKeanu 價格 ($SHIBK)
今天 ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$SHIBK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ShibaKeanu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 95.88 USD
- ShibaKeanu 當天價格變化爲 -13.90%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $SHIBK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $SHIBK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ShibaKeanu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ShibaKeanu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ShibaKeanu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ShibaKeanu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-13.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|-30.36%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ShibaKeanu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-5.79%
-13.90%
-15.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"What is the project about? $SHIBK ShibaKeanu is a BNB-based meme token inspired by Shiba Inu with a charitable nature. 888 trillion tokens exist, with 444 trillion to be sent to charity(ies) for charitable purposes. The community governs the token's future through a voting mechanism. The project emphasizes community control and evolution over time. The four founders are each successul entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with a collaborative vision to create a legacy through the token. What makes your project unique? $SHIBK distinguishes itself as a charitable token from its inception. Rooted in the visionary outlook and philanthropic ethos of its creators, $SHIBK emerges as a beacon of enduring significance. With its sights set on addressing global socio-economic challenges, $SHIBK not only aims to make a tangible impact but also to establish a precedent for future meme tokens, setting a new standard in the crypto community. History of the project: On March 25, 2024, the $SHIBK token initiated its presale phase, hosted on Pinksale, as part of a week-long pre-launch campaign. Remarkably, trading opened to an enthusiastic response, with half of the 200 BNB hard cap secured within a mere 44 minutes. By March 27, 2024, just two days later, the presale had fully subscribed, hitting the 200 BNB market hard cap, prompting an immediate launch on Pancakeswap. To safeguard the token's launch from potential threats such as bots and opportunistic actors, the development team devised a vesting mechanism for presale participants. This mechanism mandated a 40-day waiting period for purchasers to receive their full token allocation, underscoring the team's commitment to project security and integrity. The token has been steadily trending since launch and has reached just under 3x value with over 600 holders. What's next for your project? The founder’s recently funded the token's first Centralized Exchange (CEX), choosing P2B, and they are currently working with P2B to laun
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 USD
$--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHIBK 兌換 MAD
.د.م--