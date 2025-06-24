Quitcoin 價格 (QC)
今天 Quitcoin (QC) 的實時價格爲 0.00148908 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.48M USD。QC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Quitcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Quitcoin 當天價格變化爲 +13.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 993.15M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Quitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00017164。
在過去30天內，Quitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Quitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Quitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017164
|+13.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quitcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.93%
+13.03%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Quitcoin is a pioneering crypto project born from satire but grounded in real technological innovation. We combine the cultural power of memes with the intelligent design of AI agents to build a self-sustaining, on-chain/off-chain community. Our mission is to reward people who choose freedom over grind, by offering meaningful roles, incentives, and ownership through blockchain and AI-driven systems. At its core, Quitcoin is more than just a meme coin it's a paradigm shift. We're testing and developing proprietary technology that leverages agentic AI to moderate and evolve our community in real time. Our bots monitor on-chain behaviours, analyse social sentiment, assign community roles, and drive user engagement with fairness and transparency. The Quitcoin ecosystem is backed by an experienced team of blockchain and AI developers, bringing forward a suite of innovations including: • Behavioural tokenomics tied to wallet activity and memetic contribution • Real-time role assignment based on trust, loyalty, and creativity • Automated distribution systems for rewards and airdrops • Insightful dashboards for investors and community metrics Our investor page (https://quitcoincrypto.com/investors) outlines the core technological assets being developed, the potential for strategic partnerships, and the unique IP underpinning our ecosystem. This includes community management protocols, AI moderation agents, and data driven market engagement strategies all underpinned by a commitment to open experimentation and community feedback. Quitcoin is designed to thrive in volatility, reward courage, and scale through culture. It's a living experiment in decentralised influence, where the memes are real, the tech is serious and the vision is freedom.
