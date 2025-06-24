什麼是Quitcoin (QC)

Quitcoin is a pioneering crypto project born from satire but grounded in real technological innovation. We combine the cultural power of memes with the intelligent design of AI agents to build a self-sustaining, on-chain/off-chain community. Our mission is to reward people who choose freedom over grind, by offering meaningful roles, incentives, and ownership through blockchain and AI-driven systems. At its core, Quitcoin is more than just a meme coin it's a paradigm shift. We're testing and developing proprietary technology that leverages agentic AI to moderate and evolve our community in real time. Our bots monitor on-chain behaviours, analyse social sentiment, assign community roles, and drive user engagement with fairness and transparency. The Quitcoin ecosystem is backed by an experienced team of blockchain and AI developers, bringing forward a suite of innovations including: • Behavioural tokenomics tied to wallet activity and memetic contribution • Real-time role assignment based on trust, loyalty, and creativity • Automated distribution systems for rewards and airdrops • Insightful dashboards for investors and community metrics Our investor page (https://quitcoincrypto.com/investors) outlines the core technological assets being developed, the potential for strategic partnerships, and the unique IP underpinning our ecosystem. This includes community management protocols, AI moderation agents, and data driven market engagement strategies all underpinned by a commitment to open experimentation and community feedback. Quitcoin is designed to thrive in volatility, reward courage, and scale through culture. It's a living experiment in decentralised influence, where the memes are real, the tech is serious and the vision is freedom.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Quitcoin (QC) 資源 白皮書 官網

Quitcoin（QC）代幣經濟

了解 Quitcoin（QC）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 QC 代幣的完整經濟學！