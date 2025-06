什麼是PvP (PVP)

PvP is a gaming infrastructure protocol powered by A.I. and data layer powering a new level of A.I. agents. A gaming hub connecting games, gamers, creators and communities with data cutting across web2 and web3. PvP's mission is to Unite the Global Gaming Community. PvP solves the problem of fragmented gaming communities through our A.I. driven ecosystem of gamers, games, creators and advertisers. We enable income generation for both games and creators, discoverability for web3 games, and a gamer-tailored social feature and UGC suite that uses A.I. to match gamers and content around their interests.

