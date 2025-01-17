Moontax 價格 (CPAI)
今天 Moontax (CPAI) 的實時價格爲 0.166409 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 16.66M USD。CPAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Moontax 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 202.79K USD
- Moontax 當天價格變化爲 -22.67%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CPAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CPAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Moontax 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0488043127193707。
在過去30天內，Moontax 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Moontax 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Moontax 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0488043127193707
|-22.67%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Moontax 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.75%
-22.67%
+1.71%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The first AI tax platform with expert validation $CPAI is your key to unlock a complete crypto tax accounting network. The first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when you need something extra. Welcome to the comprehensive guide for the $CPAI Token, a unique utility token specifically designed to enhance the service offerings of the Moontax platform. This document will provide an in-depth understanding of how $CPAI tokens work, their value, and how they can be utilized for a variety of services. $CPAI tokens are distributed via subscription packages, recon and legal services, or can be purchased directly through our website. By redeeming these tokens, users can receive a credit per token towards their Moontax services, effectively lowering their service costs. The token burn mechanism ensures that once tokens are redeemed, they are permanently removed from circulation, maintaining the stability and utility value of the $CPAI token. With a focus on customer loyalty and regulatory compliance, the $CPAI token enhances the overall user experience by simplifying service access and offering incentives for long-term engagement. The future tiered rewards system and continuous monitoring of token performance ensure that the $CPAI token remains a valuable asset within the Moontax ecosystem. In a world where everyone invests in meme tokens with the hopes of getting rich, why not invest in getting something done for the future, like your taxes?
