Metacade 價格 (MCADE)
今天 Metacade (MCADE) 的實時價格爲 0.03784461 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 66.45M USD。MCADE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Metacade 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.08M USD
- Metacade 當天價格變化爲 -7.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.76B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MCADE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MCADE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Metacade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00313642692458866。
在過去30天內，Metacade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0523548352。
在過去60天內，Metacade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1249439193。
在過去90天內，Metacade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.031387627138878324。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00313642692458866
|-7.65%
|30天
|$ +0.0523548352
|+138.34%
|60天
|$ +0.1249439193
|+330.15%
|90天
|$ +0.031387627138878324
|+486.10%
Metacade 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.46%
-7.65%
+20.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Metacade is the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and blockchain fanatics can communicate and collaborate. Our vision is to create a fun and dynamic virtual hangout for like-minded people to enjoy all things GameFi and experience everything that Web3 culture has to offer... In the Metacade platform, you will be able to meet fellow gamers, developers and entrepreneurs who want to share their interests, ideas, skills, and talents with one common goal. You will be able to see what games are trending, view leaderboards, publish reviews, gain access to the most advanced GameFi alpha and interact with other members in real-time - all whilst being rewarded with the native $MCADE token for your own input into the community We want to put games back into the hands of gamers, and that is why $MCADE token holders will be able to vote on which developer-submitted games will receive funding via our Metagrants scheme. Web3 technology is revolutionising how the world functions and Metacade will revolutionise how a traditional community gaming hub is operated and owned.
