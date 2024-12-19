Maia 價格 (MAIA)
今天 Maia (MAIA) 的實時價格爲 8.46 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.67M USD。MAIA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Maia 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.84K USD
- Maia 當天價格變化爲 -13.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 315.00K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MAIA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MAIA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Maia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.290884234559168。
在過去30天內，Maia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1134291420。
在過去60天內，Maia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +83.4720831900。
在過去90天內，Maia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -9.936293758044074。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -1.290884234559168
|-13.23%
|30天
|$ -0.1134291420
|-1.34%
|60天
|$ +83.4720831900
|+986.67%
|90天
|$ -9.936293758044074
|-54.01%
Maia 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.31%
-13.23%
-16.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Maia is the yield powerhouse of Metis with its community rooted in this Ethereum L2. With a 100% fair launch via bonds Maia is a truly community owned token. Maia aims to be a one stop shop for different financial instruments, a fully fledged trading hub with Hermes being the first piece of the puzzle. In order to sustainably bootstrap our surrounding ecosystem, Maia plans to keep on-boarding long term partnerships with protocols that ultimately add value to both our holders and partners. What makes your project unique? $MAIA is a utility and governance token that drives the coordination mechanisms behind the whole Maian ecosystem. This allows us to decentralize the decision making process while at the same time entitling the token stakers of their share of the profits generated by the Maian Treasury. As a DAO we constantly push towards improving our decentralized governance structure and processes. History of your project. A group of partially doxxed friends who have been navigating crypto this last 5 years and have expertise in different fields ranging from smart contract and front end development, economics and marketing as well as a deep interest and understanding in the tokenomics, incentive systems and DeFi primitives behind Solidly, Curve and Olympus. What’s next for your project? Maia V2 will some of these new features. 1. Emissions and Tokenomics - Detailed emissions and supply information leading up to and from V2 Launch. 2. Improved Earnings - New layer of revenue for Maians. 3. Increased Utility - Additions to the token’s utility. What can your token be used for? Currently Maia token can be staked and when you stake, you lock MAIA and receive an equal amount of sMAIA. Your sMAIA balance rebases up automatically at the end of every epoch. sMAIA is transferable and therefore composable with other DeFi protocols.
