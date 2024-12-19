KAGE NETWORK 價格 (KAGE)
今天 KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) 的實時價格爲 0.01311451 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.31M USD。KAGE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
KAGE NETWORK 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.42K USD
- KAGE NETWORK 當天價格變化爲 -7.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KAGE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KAGE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，KAGE NETWORK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00106879272477212。
在過去30天內，KAGE NETWORK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032652388。
在過去60天內，KAGE NETWORK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032341102。
在過去90天內，KAGE NETWORK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001930458617245541。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00106879272477212
|-7.53%
|30天
|$ -0.0032652388
|-24.89%
|60天
|$ -0.0032341102
|-24.66%
|90天
|$ +0.001930458617245541
|+17.26%
KAGE NETWORK 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.10%
-7.53%
-31.35%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024. VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN. However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KAGE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0208520709
|1 KAGE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0103604629
|1 KAGE 兌換 EUR
€0.0125899296
|1 KAGE 兌換 USD
$0.01311451
|1 KAGE 兌換 MYR
RM0.059015295
|1 KAGE 兌換 TRY
₺0.4599258657
|1 KAGE 兌換 JPY
¥2.0567486033
|1 KAGE 兌換 RUB
₽1.3566960595
|1 KAGE 兌換 INR
₹1.1161759461
|1 KAGE 兌換 IDR
Rp214.9919328144
|1 KAGE 兌換 PHP
₱0.7749363959
|1 KAGE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.6683154296
|1 KAGE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0817033973
|1 KAGE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0187537493
|1 KAGE 兌換 BDT
৳1.567183945
|1 KAGE 兌換 NGN
₦20.395685952
|1 KAGE 兌換 UAH
₴0.5504159847
|1 KAGE 兌換 VES
Bs0.6557255
|1 KAGE 兌換 PKR
Rs3.6489812624
|1 KAGE 兌換 KZT
₸6.8553478123
|1 KAGE 兌換 THB
฿0.4529751754
|1 KAGE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4283198966
|1 KAGE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0116719139
|1 KAGE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1018997427
|1 KAGE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1308828098