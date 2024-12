什麼是Hummingbot (HBOT)

The Hummingbot Governance Token (HBOT) is a standard ERC-20 Ethereum token that lets holders to decide how the Hummingbot codebase changes and to govern the Hummingbot Foundation. Hummingbot Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation that facilitates decentralized maintenance and governance of the Hummingbot codebase, powered by HBOT token holders. Hummingbot is the leading open source crypto trading bot, used by thousands of individual and professional traders and developers. Its modular architecture lets users build and maintain connectors, strategies, and other components independently, and many users have modified and customized the Hummingbot software for their own use. The Hummingbot codebase is free and publicly available at https://github.com/hummingbot/hummingbot under the Apache 2.0 open source license.

Hummingbot (HBOT) 資源 官網