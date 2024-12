什麼是FXN (FXN)

FXN created the first ever universal AI Swarm Tech. By being universal, FXN can integrate with any framework that exists or will exist. FXN also created Room2Room, which allows agents to be connected with each other as well as have a narrator/director. This technology allows developers and creators to bring more life to their agents and brands they want to build. The proof of technology exists in the current 5 running agents.

