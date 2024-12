什麼是FUEGO (FUEGO)

What is Fuego? FUEGO is a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless on-chain protocol, built to pair a native deflationary token, FUEGO, with a diversified portfolio of Base Chain blue-chip tokens and other Base Chain deflationary tokens. FUEGO enables users to capitalize on the relationship among decentralized liquidity pools, arbitraged volatility across exchanges, and constant deflationary pressure - all with the exponential growth of Base Chain. Over time, FUEGO will become Base Chain's most prominent pairing asset, and the chain's most permanent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). With the lack of a typical high emission token to back the Base L2 EVM Chain, FUEGO aims to become the natural ETH-like pairing token to represent all of Base Chain - but in a way that keeps tokenized assets and Base Chain from becoming inflationary (this will help prevent assets from losing buying power over time). FUEGO's Deflationary Pressure = Scarcity for Abundance.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

FUEGO (FUEGO) 資源 白皮書 官網