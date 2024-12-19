Fortune Token 價格 (FRTN)
今天 Fortune Token (FRTN) 的實時價格爲 0.00593468 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.60M USD。FRTN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Fortune Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 25.70K USD
- Fortune Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 271.13M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FRTN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FRTN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Fortune Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Fortune Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001250526。
在過去60天內，Fortune Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0057656893。
在過去90天內，Fortune Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000764635004887388。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30天
|$ -0.0001250526
|-2.10%
|60天
|$ +0.0057656893
|+97.15%
|90天
|$ +0.000764635004887388
|+14.79%
Fortune Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.58%
-0.23%
-11.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? $FRTN is EbisusBay.com proprietary platform utility token, designed to fuel the Ryoshi Dynasties gamified DAO experience, reward NFT holders and drive new volumes to the NFT ecosystems! What makes your project unique? Fortune Token is a pivotal part of the EbisusBay platform, a top-tier NFT marketplace on the Cronos network. It's an innovative cryptocurrency that not only powers the platform's functions but also fuels an exciting and dynamic game-like environment for NFT communities. History of your project. Ebisu's Bay is the first and largest NFT Marketplace on Cronos with a unique GameFi DAO reward system. Chosen as the most trusted Web3 platform from the Cronos community, Ebisu's Bay allows users to create, buy, sell, trade NFTs in a fast, safe and user friendly manner. What’s next for your project? EbisusBay.com is set to change the way we look at NFT Marketplaces by means of it's innovative gamified DAO experience and proprietary utility token. Our platform's ecosystem is ready to onboard the next generation of Web3 users, creating a new standard for quality and transparency within the Web3 industry, offering a safe and rewarding experience while nourishing the NFT ecosystem. What can your token be used for? $Fortune is a standard CRC-20 which can be freely traded on exchanges and will be used for rewards and purchasing services from Ebisu's Bay NFT Marketplace. $Fortune tokens can be staked on Ryoshi Dynasties to earn more $FRTN, in-game & platform rewards.
