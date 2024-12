什麼是Diamond (DMD)

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is constantly evolving and upgrading to new market conditions. Its 2021 upgrade — DMD v4 — features true decentralization, on-chain governance, fast transaction times, low fees, low carbon footprint, security, interoperability, and smart contracts deployment. DMD v4 utilizes the world’s first blockchain with a cooperative HBBFT consensus supplemented by a dPOS-based validator election. On top of that, DMD v4 is the first blockchain to implement a sustainable and endless reward mechanic with a low max finite supply of just 4.38 million coins.

