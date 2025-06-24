buidl 價格 (BUIDL)
今天 buidl (BUIDL) 的實時價格爲 0.0025942 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.59M USD。BUIDL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
buidl 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- buidl 當天價格變化爲 +19.20%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.91M USD
今天內，buidl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004179。
在過去30天內，buidl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011087527。
在過去60天內，buidl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，buidl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0004179
|+19.20%
|30天
|$ -0.0011087527
|-42.73%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
buidl 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.49%
+19.20%
-20.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
dev.fun is a platform that lets anyone turn an idea into a live app instantly, tied to any pump.fun token. dev.fun makes app creation with AI as easy posting on X, with no coding required. --- buidlDAO ($buidl) is the operating DAO for dev.fun & the main way to get liquid exposure to its ecosystem. buidl fuels dev.fun’s growth and value creation through three core mechanisms: 1. buidlAccelerator: Projects contributing either 3% of their token supply or $3K to gain direct access to hands-on support from both the buidlDAO and dev.fun teams. This support includes assistance with distribution, visibility, development resources, and go-to-market strategies. 2. dapp supercycle buidlDAO partners with memecoin/NFT communities/protocols and chains to drive hackathons, content, and viral app launches. Incentives drive the buidl community to grow partner ecosystems, while also bringing external attention to dev.fun. 3. buidlDAO value accrual The DAO earns from accelerator fees, template marketplace, and revenue-generating core apps & primitives, creating a tokenomics flywheel accruing value to the DAO’s native token, $buidl. By growing the ecosystem, buidl aligns with the long term growth of the platform and empowers creators to shape the app economy.
|1 BUIDL 兌換 VND
₫68.266373
|1 BUIDL 兌換 AUD
A$0.003969126
|1 BUIDL 兌換 GBP
￡0.001893766
|1 BUIDL 兌換 EUR
€0.002231012
|1 BUIDL 兌換 USD
$0.0025942
|1 BUIDL 兌換 MYR
RM0.010999408
|1 BUIDL 兌換 TRY
₺0.102834088
|1 BUIDL 兌換 JPY
¥0.375951464
|1 BUIDL 兌換 RUB
₽0.203670642
|1 BUIDL 兌換 INR
₹0.223204968
|1 BUIDL 兌換 IDR
Rp42.527862048
|1 BUIDL 兌換 KRW
₩3.524713598
|1 BUIDL 兌換 PHP
₱0.14773969
|1 BUIDL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.12983971
|1 BUIDL 兌換 BRL
R$0.014242158
|1 BUIDL 兌換 CAD
C$0.003554054
|1 BUIDL 兌換 BDT
৳0.317037182
|1 BUIDL 兌換 NGN
₦4.021995796
|1 BUIDL 兌換 UAH
₴0.108230024
|1 BUIDL 兌換 VES
Bs0.2672026
|1 BUIDL 兌換 PKR
Rs0.738646566
|1 BUIDL 兌換 KZT
₸1.341357052
|1 BUIDL 兌換 THB
฿0.084726572
|1 BUIDL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0765289
|1 BUIDL 兌換 AED
د.إ0.009520714
|1 BUIDL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.00207536
|1 BUIDL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.020338528
|1 BUIDL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.023581278
|1 BUIDL 兌換 MXN
$0.049393568