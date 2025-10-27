BLOXWAP 價格 (BLOXWAP)
+2.68%
-14.25%
-34.27%
-34.27%
BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）目前實時價格為 $0.001079。過去 24 小時內，BLOXWAP 的交易價格在 $ 0.00101295 至 $ 0.00131169 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。BLOXWAP 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00230684，歷史最低價為 $ 0。
從短期表現來看，BLOXWAP 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +2.68%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -14.25%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -34.27%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
BLOXWAP 的目前市值為 $ 1.08M, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。BLOXWAP 的流通量為 999.99M，總供應量是 999990000.372678，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.08M。
今天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.000179429029937606。
在過去30天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0015039292。
在過去60天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000179429029937606
|-14.25%
|30天
|$ +0.0015039292
|+139.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bloxwap is a gamified DeFi protocol that converts real-time crypto markets into a “tap-to-play” prediction experience. Instead of using order books or decentralized exchange UIs, users deposit stablecoins and make $1 directional predictions (knock-in barrier options) on price movement with simple taps. ￼
Key mechanics:
• PvP (Player vs Player): Users compete head-to-head by placing predictions; those whose predictions succeed split the pot for that time slice. ￼
• PvM (Player vs Market): Each tap is effectively a leveraged barrier option (e.g. up to 50×) that pays out if the price touches the barrier within the next second. ￼
• Under the hood: built on Solana, using Magicblock for ultra-fast block times, Pyth as a low-latency oracle (updates every ~10 ms), and integrates with Drift for perpetual/futures mechanics.
• Payouts and trading settle in stablecoins (USDC). ￼
Utility & purpose: • Low barrier to entry: anyone can participate by tapping, without needing to understand order books, charts, or complex UI. • Social / competitive appeal: users compete for high scores and directly trade with peers or the “market.” • Composability: leverage and barrier mechanics could enable extension into derivatives, structured products, or embedding into broader DeFi ecosystems.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 BLOXWAP 的長期和短期價格預測。
現在就查看 BLOXWAP 價格預測！
了解 BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 BLOXWAP 代幣的完整經濟學！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|類型
|資訊
|10-26 23:17:37
|行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行業動態
Base 生態系統中的一些代幣開始上漲，其中 PING、CLANKER 和 VIRTUAL 獲得了最多關注
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣