BLOXWAP 目前實時價格為 0.001079 USD。跟蹤 BLOXWAP 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 BLOXWAP 價格趨勢。

更多關於 BLOXWAP

BLOXWAP 價格資訊

BLOXWAP 幣種官網

BLOXWAP 代幣經濟

BLOXWAP 價格預測

BLOXWAP 價格 (BLOXWAP)

1 BLOXWAP 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

$0.001079
$0.001079
-14.20%1D
BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) 實時價格圖表
BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
24H最低價
24H最高價

+2.68%

-14.25%

-34.27%

-34.27%

BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）目前實時價格為 $0.001079。過去 24 小時內，BLOXWAP 的交易價格在 $ 0.00101295$ 0.00131169 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。BLOXWAP 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00230684，歷史最低價為 $ 0

從短期表現來看，BLOXWAP 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +2.68%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -14.25%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -34.27%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）市場資訊

BLOXWAP 的目前市值為 $ 1.08M, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。BLOXWAP 的流通量為 999.99M，總供應量是 999990000.372678，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.08M

BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）價格歷史 USD

今天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.000179429029937606
在過去30天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0015039292
在過去60天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去90天內，BLOXWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.000179429029937606-14.25%
30天$ +0.0015039292+139.38%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

什麼是BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP)

Bloxwap is a gamified DeFi protocol that converts real-time crypto markets into a “tap-to-play” prediction experience. Instead of using order books or decentralized exchange UIs, users deposit stablecoins and make $1 directional predictions (knock-in barrier options) on price movement with simple taps. ￼

Key mechanics: • PvP (Player vs Player): Users compete head-to-head by placing predictions; those whose predictions succeed split the pot for that time slice. ￼ • PvM (Player vs Market): Each tap is effectively a leveraged barrier option (e.g. up to 50×) that pays out if the price touches the barrier within the next second. ￼ • Under the hood: built on Solana, using Magicblock for ultra-fast block times, Pyth as a low-latency oracle (updates every ~10 ms), and integrates with Drift for perpetual/futures mechanics.
• Payouts and trading settle in stablecoins (USDC). ￼

Utility & purpose: • Low barrier to entry: anyone can participate by tapping, without needing to understand order books, charts, or complex UI. • Social / competitive appeal: users compete for high scores and directly trade with peers or the “market.” • Composability: leverage and barrier mechanics could enable extension into derivatives, structured products, or embedding into broader DeFi ecosystems.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。

BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) 資源

BLOXWAP 價格預測 (USD)

BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 BLOXWAP 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 BLOXWAP 價格預測

BLOXWAP 兌換為當地貨幣

BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）代幣經濟

了解 BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 BLOXWAP 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) 的其他問題

BLOXWAP（BLOXWAP）今日價格是多少？
BLOXWAP 實時價格為 0.001079 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 BLOXWAP 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 BLOXWAP 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0.001079。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
BLOXWAP 的市值是多少？
BLOXWAP 的市值為 $ 1.08M USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
BLOXWAP 的流通供應量是多少？
BLOXWAP 的流通供應量為 999.99M USD
BLOXWAP 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
BLOXWAP 的歷史最高價是 0.00230684 USD
BLOXWAP 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
BLOXWAP 的歷史最低價是 0 USD
BLOXWAP 的交易量是多少？
BLOXWAP 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
BLOXWAP 今年會漲嗎？
BLOXWAP 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 BLOXWAP 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
