BeFaster Holder Token 價格 (BFHT)
今天 BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) 的實時價格爲 0.00693732 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BFHT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BeFaster Holder Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.88K USD
- BeFaster Holder Token 當天價格變化爲 -3.27%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BFHT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BFHT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BeFaster Holder Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000235007100957434。
在過去30天內，BeFaster Holder Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0025828398。
在過去60天內，BeFaster Holder Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0097083797。
在過去90天內，BeFaster Holder Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000235007100957434
|-3.27%
|30天
|$ +0.0025828398
|+37.23%
|60天
|$ +0.0097083797
|+139.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BeFaster Holder Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.62%
-3.27%
+31.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
|1 BFHT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0111690852
|1 BFHT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0056886024
|1 BFHT 兌換 EUR
€0.0067292004
|1 BFHT 兌換 USD
$0.00693732
|1 BFHT 兌換 MYR
RM0.03121794
|1 BFHT 兌換 TRY
₺0.2457892476
|1 BFHT 兌換 JPY
¥1.0840949964
|1 BFHT 兌換 RUB
₽0.7110059268
|1 BFHT 兌換 INR
₹0.6006331656
|1 BFHT 兌換 IDR
Rp113.7265391808
|1 BFHT 兌換 PHP
₱0.406180086
|1 BFHT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.349640928
|1 BFHT 兌換 BRL
R$0.042317652
|1 BFHT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0099897408
|1 BFHT 兌換 BDT
৳0.84288438
|1 BFHT 兌換 NGN
₦10.8057777516
|1 BFHT 兌換 UAH
₴0.2921305452
|1 BFHT 兌換 VES
Bs0.37461528
|1 BFHT 兌換 PKR
Rs1.9339860696
|1 BFHT 兌換 KZT
₸3.6821907096
|1 BFHT 兌換 THB
฿0.2385744348
|1 BFHT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2281684548
|1 BFHT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0063129612
|1 BFHT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0539723496
|1 BFHT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0696506928