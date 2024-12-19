AGIX 價格 (AGX)
今天 AGIX (AGX) 的實時價格爲 0.082041 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 8.19M USD。AGX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AGIX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 110.93K USD
- AGIX 當天價格變化爲 -13.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AGX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AGX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，AGIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.012720806356322853。
在過去30天內，AGIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0130548561。
在過去60天內，AGIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0554479513。
在過去90天內，AGIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.050773753940569624。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.012720806356322853
|-13.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0130548561
|-15.91%
|60天
|$ +0.0554479513
|+67.59%
|90天
|$ +0.050773753940569624
|+162.39%
AGIX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.47%
-13.42%
-10.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
