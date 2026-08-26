Elk Finance Price Today

The live Elk Finance (ELK) price today is $ 0.00923512, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00923512 per ELK.

Elk Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 149,000, with a circulating supply of 16.13M ELK. During the last 24 hours, ELK traded between $ 0.00917783 (low) and $ 0.00971767 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.00738493.

In short-term performance, ELK moved -0.08% in the last hour and +16.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 530.08.

Elk Finance (ELK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 149.00K$ 149.00K $ 149.00K Volume (24H) $ 530.08$ 530.08 $ 530.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 391.79K$ 391.79K $ 391.79K Circulation Supply 16.13M 16.13M 16.13M Total Supply 42,424,242.0 42,424,242.0 42,424,242.0

The current Market Cap of Elk Finance is $ 149.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 530.08. The circulating supply of ELK is 16.13M, with a total supply of 42424242.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 391.79K.