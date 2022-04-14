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Top Tokenized Stock Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Stock sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.035
+0.44%
-7.96%
+26.53%
$ 200.75M
$ 40.83K
2
$ 91.76
+0.02%
+2.34%
+13.32%
$ 178.00M
$ 1.56K
3
$ 112.16
-0.06%
+5.23%
+13.15%
$ 163.42M
$ 567.01
4
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 103.06
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.58%
$ 151.73M
$ 179.51K
5
$ 214.18
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
6
$ 350.53
+0.15%
-0.29%
-0.28%
$ 136.36M
$ 436.58
7
$ 347.01
+0.08%
-0.51%
+0.30%
$ 133.67M
$ 177.78
8
$ 91.63
+0.04%
+2.41%
+13.39%
$ 129.28M
$ 15.98K
9
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1946
+0.05%
+1.65%
-2.28%
$ 101.27M
$ 446.60K
10
Bending Spoons xStock
Bending Spoons xStock
BSPX
$ 42.24
0.00%
+0.02%
+3.28%
$ 87.64M
$ 28.81K
11
$ 187.2
+0.10%
+1.11%
+13.96%
$ 85.23M
$ 727.62
12
$ 571.74
+0.20%
+1.16%
+3.10%
$ 81.22M
$ 211.44
13
$ 934.79
+0.42%
+1.33%
-2.02%
$ 69.12M
$ 797.30
14
$ 260.75
+0.13%
-1.14%
-2.39%
$ 58.49M
$ 252.07
15
MicroStrategy xStock
MicroStrategy xStock
MSTRX
$ 125.67
+0.34%
-0.00%
+16.63%
$ 58.32M
$ 3.36M
16
$ 214.14
+0.17%
+1.78%
-2.58%
$ 51.29M
$ 1.41K
17
ELF
ELF
ELF
$ 0.05822
-0.09%
-3.24%
+21.58%
$ 47.84M
$ 948.74K
18
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.25052
-0.07%
+1.35%
-8.26%
$ 36.29M
$ 262.72K
19
$ 273.57
+0.14%
-0.51%
+0.33%
$ 31.20M
$ 202.58
20
$ 31.67
+0.19%
+1.41%
+2.40%
$ 30.71M
$ 8.77K
21
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03439
-0.12%
-3.24%
+5.01%
$ 29.31M
$ 2.08M
22
$ 240.9
+0.50%
+3.22%
-0.35%
$ 28.44M
$ 591.25
23
Securitize
Securitize
SECZ
$ 6.73
0.00%
+0.06%
+11.61%
$ 27.09M
--
24
SATS
SATS
SATS
$ 0.000000011753
-0.02%
-6.67%
+8.58%
$ 24.45M
$ 6.40T
25
$ 347.19
+0.11%
-0.55%
+0.17%
$ 24.07M
$ 983.70
26
$ 350.75
+0.19%
-0.09%
-0.08%
$ 22.08M
$ 1.04K
27
$ 87.86
+0.25%
+0.42%
-2.77%
$ 14.98M
$ 1.91K
28
$ 492.53
+0.03%
+0.30%
+0.77%
$ 14.39M
$ 545.57
29
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.00000188
+0.05%
-5.70%
+9.35%
$ 14.16M
$ 35.49B
30
$ 19.05
+0.11%
+3.43%
+1.60%
$ 13.77M
$ 6.26K
31
$ 310.21
+0.02%
+0.06%
-2.36%
$ 13.72M
$ 1.21K
32
SynFutures
SynFutures
F
$ 0.003172
+0.09%
-1.65%
+13.86%
$ 13.56M
$ 16.84M
33
$ 126.16
-0.13%
-0.66%
+17.05%
$ 12.93M
$ 3.50K
34
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.00987
+0.36%
-2.39%
+16.18%
$ 11.32M
$ 6.11M
35
Intel xStock
Intel xStock
INTCX
$ 86.97
-0.01%
-0.00%
-6.77%
$ 11.27M
$ 103.60K
36
Sandisk Corporation xStock
Sandisk Corporation xStock
SNDKX
$ 1,465.1
+0.11%
-0.01%
-9.10%
$ 11.07M
$ 143.51K
37
$ 87.62
+0.31%
-1.42%
-6.80%
$ 10.97M
$ 1.85K
38
$ 423.21
+0.25%
+1.65%
+0.61%
$ 10.29M
$ 577.35
39
$ 479.84
+0.22%
+3.97%
+1.32%
$ 9.84M
$ 314.79
40
SK Hynix xStock
SK Hynix xStock
SKHYX
$ 159.01
+0.49%
+0.04%
-2.69%
$ 8.63M
$ 427.82K
41
Backed Coinbase Global
Backed Coinbase Global
BCOIN
$ 181.96
0.00%
-0.01%
+24.49%
$ 8.44M
--
42
$ 187.19
0.00%
+1.00%
+13.34%
$ 8.07M
$ 2.26K
43
$ 260.67
+0.13%
-1.23%
-2.33%
$ 7.11M
$ 1.37K
44
Microsoft xStock
Microsoft xStock
MSFTX
$ 491.3
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.32%
$ 7.01M
$ 66.16K
45
$ 137.93
+0.21%
+1.21%
-1.18%
$ 6.72M
$ 1.13K
46
$ 241.3
+0.31%
-0.57%
-4.90%
$ 6.68M
$ 589.02
47
$ 571.86
+0.19%
+1.06%
+3.25%
$ 6.54M
$ 757.19
48
$ 359.5
+0.17%
-0.80%
-2.86%
$ 5.94M
$ 1.15K
49
$ 146.01
+0.26%
+0.92%
-0.34%
$ 5.84M
$ 704.07
50
$ 1,485.79
+0.18%
-1.05%
-7.46%
$ 5.69M
$ 114.89

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Stock tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Stock tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 293 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.57B.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Stock token right now?
Among Tokenized Stock tokens tracked on MEXC, NAKA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.13% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Stock tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 293 Tokenized Stock tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Stock tokens include CVX, CRCLX, HOODX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Stock category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tokenized Stock tokens is approximately $2.57B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Stock sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.