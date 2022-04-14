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Top Sonic Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sonic Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,042.78
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.428
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
5
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
6
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
7
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,801
+0.01%
-0.01%
+13.91%
$ 666.50M
$ 98.75K
8
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
9
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.755
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
10
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
11
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
12
S
S
S
$ 0.02821
+0.65%
-5.53%
+16.35%
$ 80.15M
$ 3.29M
13
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
14
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 65.75M
--
15
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.3849
-1.14%
+2.94%
+10.92%
$ 33.91M
$ 62.23K
16
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.62M
$ 376.31K
17
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9996
+0.01%
-0.13%
+0.03%
$ 31.94M
$ 21.58K
18
Main Street USD
Main Street USD
MSUSD
$ 0.381419
0.00%
+0.01%
+10.73%
$ 28.61M
$ 8.78K
19
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004822
+0.15%
-0.15%
-5.51%
$ 25.26M
$ 12.66M
20
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.0162124
0.00%
-0.03%
-11.70%
$ 24.31M
$ 8.12K
21
Peapods Finance
Peapods Finance
PEAS
$ 2.01
0.00%
+0.06%
+5.24%
$ 20.01M
$ 163.82K
22
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
23
Origin
Origin
OGN
$ 0.01828
-0.05%
-3.14%
+8.20%
$ 12.09M
$ 3.22M
24
YieldFi yToken
YieldFi yToken
YUSD
$ 0.998454
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 10.86M
--
25
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2778
-0.04%
-8.42%
-15.12%
$ 3.84M
$ 227.83K
26
Beets Staked Sonic
Beets Staked Sonic
STS
$ 0.03029057
+1.66%
-0.03%
+18.05%
$ 3.28M
$ 79.43K
27
YieldFi vyUSD
YieldFi vyUSD
VYUSD
$ 0.923628
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.07M
--
28
evaUSDT
evaUSDT
EVAUSDT
$ 0.998076
0.00%
0.00%
-0.09%
$ 2.84M
$ 729.55
29
Foxify
Foxify
FOX
$ 0.247929
0.00%
-0.01%
+7.76%
$ 2.57M
$ 437.02
30
evaUSDC
evaUSDC
EVAUSDC
$ 0.998954
0.00%
0.00%
-0.30%
$ 2.34M
$ 0.48
31
US Sonic Dollar
US Sonic Dollar
USSD
$ 0.999663
0.00%
0.00%
-0.53%
$ 2.10M
$ 261.04K
32
Rings scUSD
Rings scUSD
SCUSD
$ 1.001
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.30%
$ 1.92M
$ 4.27K
33
Rezerve Money
Rezerve Money
RZR
$ 0.628885
+0.78%
-0.01%
+6.79%
$ 919.62K
$ 161.01
34
Wagmi
Wagmi
WAGMI
$ 0.00036532
-0.07%
-0.06%
+7.21%
$ 679.34K
$ 3.39K
35
Shadow
Shadow
SHADOW
$ 0.521123
0.00%
-0.00%
+11.97%
$ 512.21K
$ 13.58K
36
JACK
JACK
JACK
$ 0.00485428
0.00%
-0.03%
+7.97%
$ 438.78K
$ 34.85
37
Silo Finance
Silo Finance
SILO
$ 0.00061742
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 377.99K
$ 9.10
38
Beets
Beets
BEETS
$ 0.00130402
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 338.09K
$ 85.78
39
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001952
+0.31%
-2.45%
+4.50%
$ 315.49K
$ 12.52M
40
Jefe
Jefe
JEFE
$ 0.0286773
-1.27%
+0.00%
+14.42%
$ 286.77K
$ 4.48K
41
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 1.002
+0.10%
-0.00%
+0.10%
$ 272.52K
$ 1.32K
42
DeFive
DeFive
FIVE
$ 0.00022262
+1.52%
+0.01%
+14.15%
$ 262.16K
$ 978.77
43
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00046608
+0.54%
-0.00%
+16.54%
$ 189.92K
$ 167.19
44
Long
Long
LONG
$ 2.20908E-7
-1.35%
+0.13%
+7.90%
$ 173.86K
--
45
TinHatCat
TinHatCat
THC
$ 0.00746038
+1.05%
+0.38%
+94.95%
$ 171.88K
$ 4.29K
46
Origin Sonic
Origin Sonic
OS
$ 0.02777875
+0.54%
-0.04%
+17.00%
$ 165.43K
$ 1.24K
47
GOGGLES
GOGGLES
GOGLZ
$ 0.00413161
+1.64%
+0.06%
+42.46%
$ 158.13K
$ 1.33K
48
Rings scBTC
Rings scBTC
SCBTC
$ 78,866
+0.11%
-0.02%
+13.91%
$ 136.24K
$ 39.36
49
zkSwap Finance
zkSwap Finance
ZF
$ 0.00020008
0.00%
+0.17%
+9.45%
$ 131.94K
$ 3.66K
50
Eggs Finance
Eggs Finance
EGGS
$ 4.124E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 124.30K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sonic Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Sonic Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 71 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $100.06B.
What is the best-performing Sonic Ecosystem token right now?
Among Sonic Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, LUMOS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.28% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sonic Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 71 Sonic Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sonic Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sonic Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Sonic Ecosystem tokens is approximately $100.06B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sonic Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.