zkSwap Finance Price Today

The live zkSwap Finance (ZF) price today is $ 0, with a 28.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZF.

zkSwap Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,084, with a circulating supply of 659.51M ZF. During the last 24 hours, ZF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08972, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZF moved -20.34% in the last hour and -32.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 700.61.

zkSwap Finance (ZF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.08K$ 89.08K $ 89.08K Volume (24H) $ 700.61$ 700.61 $ 700.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.08K$ 135.08K $ 135.08K Circulation Supply 659.51M 659.51M 659.51M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkSwap Finance is $ 89.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 700.61. The circulating supply of ZF is 659.51M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.08K.